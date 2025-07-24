Fund Update: COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI added 99,674 shares of METLIFE ($MET) to their portfolio

COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI has added 99,674 shares of $MET to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MET.

METLIFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 644 institutional investors add shares of METLIFE stock to their portfolio, and 605 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

METLIFE Insider Trading Activity

METLIFE insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PAPPAS (EVP, Global Tech. & Ops.) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $2,092,682

METLIFE Government Contracts

We have seen $4,621,633 of award payments to $MET over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

METLIFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MET in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

METLIFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MET recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 07/14/2025

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $97.0 on 07/10/2025

Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $94.0 on 07/09/2025

Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 07/07/2025

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025

John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 04/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

