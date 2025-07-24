Fund Update: COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI added 70,418 shares of ABBVIE ($ABBV) to their portfolio

COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI has added 70,418 shares of $ABBV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ABBV.

ABBVIE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,698 institutional investors add shares of ABBVIE stock to their portfolio, and 1,698 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ABBVIE Insider Trading Activity

ABBVIE insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036 .

. KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,944 shares for an estimated $3,853,372 .

. SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526

PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.

ABBVIE Government Contracts

We have seen $526,017 of award payments to $ABBV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ABBVIE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/22, 04/03, 04/01 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 05/22, 04/03, 04/01 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/17.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

ABBVIE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

ABBVIE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $205.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $216.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Gavin Clark-Gartner from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $205.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $227.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $194.0 on 04/08/2025

