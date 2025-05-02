Fund Update: COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI added 31,915 shares of ELI LILLY ($LLY) to their portfolio

COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI has added 31,915 shares of $LLY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LLY.
ELI LILLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,823 institutional investors add shares of ELI LILLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 5,197,038 shares (+100387.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,012,113,336
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,259,646 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,516,446,712
- FMR LLC removed 2,501,172 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,930,904,784
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 2,151,072 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,660,627,584
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,012,129 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,553,363,588
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,645,222 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,270,111,384
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,614,296 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,246,236,512
ELI LILLY Insider Trading Activity
ELI LILLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560.
- DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064.
- DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $1,541,282.
ELI LILLY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 12 times. They made 0 purchases and 12 sales worth up to $180,000 on 03/10, 02/19, 01/08, 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR RON WYDEN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 01/22 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.
ELI LILLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
ELI LILLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $960.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $700.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025
- Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025
- Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
