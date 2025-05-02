Fund Update: COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI added 227,755 shares of ORACLE ($ORCL) to their portfolio

COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI has added 227,755 shares of $ORCL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORCL.
ORACLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,488 institutional investors add shares of ORACLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,385 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,704,750 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $617,359,540
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,480,225 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,944,694
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,431,858 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $571,884,817
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,925,620 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,030,932
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,350,448 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $391,678,654
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,296,069 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,616,938
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 2,242,520 shares (+268.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $373,693,532
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ORACLE Insider Trading Activity
ORACLE insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
- CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
- LEON E PANETTA sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $648,850
- NAOMI O SELIGMAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $291,620
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ORACLE Government Contracts
We have seen $995,581,792 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OPTIMIZATION OF THE EHRM SYSTEM: $299,999,848
- IGF::OT::IGF TASK ORDER 36C10B18N0003 UNDER IDIQ CONTRACT 36C10B18D5000 FOR OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES...: $213,424,473
- EHRM OPERATIONS: $122,304,653
- EHRM LICENSES AND FEES: $95,842,731
- FORMALLY RECOGNIZE THE CONTRACTORS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE FROM CERNER GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. TO ORACLE HEA...: $63,453,920
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
ORACLE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/11, 02/27, 02/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
ORACLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
- Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/10/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ORACLE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL forecast page.
ORACLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025
- Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024
- Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 12/11/2024
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 12/10/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.