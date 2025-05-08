Stocks
Fund Update: COMMERCE BANK opened a $47.0M position in $USFD stock

May 08, 2025 — 05:24 pm EDT

COMMERCE BANK has opened a new $47.0M position in $USFD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $USFD.

$USFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $USFD stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,536,416 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,106,623
  • FMR LLC removed 2,456,885 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,741,462
  • CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,917,618 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,362,510
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,899,357 shares (+1162.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,130,623
  • SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 1,600,000 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,935,999
  • SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,205,000 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,289,299
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,204,317 shares (+89.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,243,224

$USFD Insider Trading Activity

$USFD insiders have traded $USFD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$USFD Government Contracts

We have seen $448,539,844 of award payments to $USFD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$USFD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USFD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$USFD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USFD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

$USFD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $USFD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $USFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jacob Aiken-Phillips from Melius Research set a target price of $90.0 on 12/18/2024
  • Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 11/11/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

