Fund Update: COMMERCE BANK opened a $47.0M position in $USFD stock

COMMERCE BANK has opened a new $47.0M position in $USFD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $USFD.

$USFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $USFD stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$USFD Insider Trading Activity

$USFD insiders have traded $USFD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W BULLOCK purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $284,240

$USFD Government Contracts

We have seen $448,539,844 of award payments to $USFD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$USFD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USFD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$USFD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USFD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

$USFD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $USFD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $USFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jacob Aiken-Phillips from Melius Research set a target price of $90.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 11/11/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

