Fund Update: COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. added 145,203 shares of IDEXX LABS ($IDXX) to their portfolio

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. has added 145,203 shares of $IDXX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IDXX.

IDEXX LABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of IDEXX LABS stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IDEXX LABS Insider Trading Activity

IDEXX LABS insiders have traded $IDXX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDXX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE FENNELL (Executive Vice President) sold 9,986 shares for an estimated $4,618,861

M ANNE SZOSTAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,632,521 .

. SOPHIE V. VANDEBROEK sold 344 shares for an estimated $144,629

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

