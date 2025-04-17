Fund Update: CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC opened a $50.3M position in $FLMI stock

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $50.3M position in $FLMI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FLMI.
$FLMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $FLMI stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 2,059,688 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,338,774
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,528,430 shares (+143.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,347,187
- RFG ADVISORY, LLC added 549,584 shares (+5425.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,431,832
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 400,056 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,775,368
- TRUWEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 215,115 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,257,410
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 211,518 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,168,442
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 179,468 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,385,300
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
