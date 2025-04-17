Fund Update: CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 896,932 shares of $MBB to their portfolio

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC has added 896,932 shares of $MBB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MBB.
$MBB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $MBB stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 17,056,138 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,563,706,731
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 5,443,314 shares (+9869.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,043,027
- ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. added 3,260,687 shares (+6413.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,939,784
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,668,319 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,631,485
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,826,521 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,455,445
- STATE OF TENNESSEE, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY added 1,512,788 shares (+45.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,692,403
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,436,342 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,683,834
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
