Fund Update: CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 626,518 shares of $SCHA to their portfolio

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC has added 626,518 shares of $SCHA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCHA.
$SCHA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $SCHA stock to their portfolio, and 530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 28,277,234 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $662,535,592
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 5,644,519 shares (+2148.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,251,080
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,817,713 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,019,015
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC added 2,236,963 shares (+1165.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,412,043
- ADVISORY ALPHA, LLC removed 2,192,346 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,366,666
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 2,094,344 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,070,479
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 1,869,642 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $47,301,942
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
