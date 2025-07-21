Fund Update: CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 22,602 shares of MICROSOFT ($MSFT) to their portfolio

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC has added 22,602 shares of $MSFT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSFT.
MICROSOFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,656 institutional investors add shares of MICROSOFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 90,533,328 shares (+564387.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $45,032,182,680
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 46,539,719 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $23,149,321,627
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 16,775,597 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,297,391,357
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,341,673 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,755,990,627
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,314,509 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,745,793,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,066,307 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,652,620,984
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,058,289 shares (+1.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,649,611,107
MICROSOFT Insider Trading Activity
MICROSOFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944.
- KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151
- JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817.
- AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886
- TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.
MICROSOFT Government Contracts
We have seen $416,116,249 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND MICROSOFT PREMIER SUPPORT (MPS) FOR THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS ...: $54,675,437
- MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND UNIFIED SUPPORT FOR THE U.S. NAVY / PROGRAM EXECUTIVE OFFICE DIGITA...: $42,658,415
- MICROSOFT ENTERPRISE TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS SERVICES (METSS) MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND MICROSOFT...: $27,550,345
- MICROSOFT AZURE STRATUS HSTXXX0000002144 93A34F: $18,200,655
- THE ENTERPRISE CLOUD MANAGEMENT AGENCY (ECMA) REQUIRES MICROSOFT AZURE CLOUD COMPUTING CAPABILITIES AT DEPA...: $14,777,818
MICROSOFT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $615,000 on 06/25, 06/03 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/18, 02/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN W. ROSE sold up to $500,000 on 06/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/22, 05/21 and 5 sales worth up to $5,060,000 on 02/24, 02/21, 02/14, 01/31, 01/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $1,000,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $1,600,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 05/09, 04/08, 04/03 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 02/25, 02/10, 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 04/29, 02/26, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/22, 04/16, 02/14, 02/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $115,000 on 04/10, 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $500,000 on 03/24.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.
MICROSOFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
MICROSOFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $545.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $585.0 on 07/18/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $540.0 on 07/16/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $581.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $600.0 on 07/10/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 07/09/2025
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 06/26/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
