Fund Update: CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 1,921,120 shares of $HYMB to their portfolio

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC has added 1,921,120 shares of $HYMB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HYMB.
$HYMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $HYMB stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,053,968 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,540,501
- CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 1,921,120 shares (+3137.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,450,646
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,064,117 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,220,112
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 991,914 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,373,160
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 558,290 shares (+35.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,281,058
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 553,900 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,168,761
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 461,034 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,793,249
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
