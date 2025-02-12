Fund Update: Clearbridge Investments, LLC opened a $60.0M position in $FBIN stock

Clearbridge Investments, LLC has opened a new $60.0M position in $FBIN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FBIN.
$FBIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $FBIN stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,024,950 shares (+104.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $270,823,773
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 2,232,609 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $199,885,483
- AMUNDI added 1,442,195 shares (+166.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,545,184
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 995,398 shares (+697.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,117,982
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 877,658 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,970,371
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 794,822 shares (+253.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,160,413
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 600,486 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,761,511
$FBIN Insider Trading Activity
$FBIN insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANN F HACKETT sold 2,197 shares for an estimated $174,413
- RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
