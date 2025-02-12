Fund Update: Clearbridge Investments, LLC opened a $60.0M position in $FBIN stock

Clearbridge Investments, LLC has opened a new $60.0M position in $FBIN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FBIN.

$FBIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $FBIN stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FBIN Insider Trading Activity

$FBIN insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN F HACKETT sold 2,197 shares for an estimated $174,413

RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404

