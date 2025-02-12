Fund Update: Clearbridge Investments, LLC opened a $100.5M position in $CHKP stock

Clearbridge Investments, LLC has opened a new $100.5M position in $CHKP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CHKP.
$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,185,633 shares (+1965.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,057,681
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,226,772 shares (+570.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $236,533,909
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 538,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,456,548
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 456,097 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,153,309
- ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC removed 429,320 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,777,189
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 429,246 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,140,228
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 403,125 shares (+103.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,726,531
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
