Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $91.9M position in $MIDD stock

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $91.9M position in $MIDD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MIDD.
$MIDD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $MIDD stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 1,950,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $271,332,299
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC added 1,264,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $175,933,084
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,238,767 shares (+4494.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,790,990
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 893,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,279,402
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 871,121 shares (+66.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,199,064
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 821,052 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,211,493
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 678,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,868,962
$MIDD Insider Trading Activity
$MIDD insiders have traded $MIDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 500 shares for an estimated $71,095
- CHAPIN SARAH PALISI sold 250 shares for an estimated $33,907
