Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $91.7M position in $LKQ stock

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $91.7M position in $LKQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LKQ.
$LKQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,855,178 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,427,791
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 4,367,201 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,494,636
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,655,447 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,337,677
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,546,452 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,582,111
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 2,494,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,678,387
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,331,415 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,070,086
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,179,255 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,995,859
$LKQ Insider Trading Activity
$LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $364,892.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
