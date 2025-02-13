Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $91.7M position in $LKQ stock

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $91.7M position in $LKQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LKQ.

$LKQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LKQ Insider Trading Activity

$LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $364,892.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

