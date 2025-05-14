Stocks
CLVT

Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $292.9M position in $CLVT stock

May 14, 2025 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $292.9M position in $CLVT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLVT.

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.
  • ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023
  • JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLVT Government Contracts

We have seen $15,219,934 of award payments to $CLVT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLVT ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CLVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.