Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $292.9M position in $CLVT stock

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $292.9M position in $CLVT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLVT.
$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 74,527,914 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,894,702
- PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG removed 25,583,059 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,541,421
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 21,326,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,340,753
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 15,683,296 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,635,353
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 10,074,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,593,040
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,676,500 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,996,620
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,897,590 shares (+310.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,959,757
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CLVT Insider Trading Activity
$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023
- JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CLVT Government Contracts
We have seen $15,219,934 of award payments to $CLVT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PCT: $6,793,750
- PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT) INTERNATIONAL SEARCH AND OPINION (PISO) SERVICES - BASE YEAR TASK ORDER AWARD: $3,797,850
- FULL CLASSIFICATION SERVICES, INITIAL CLASSIFICATION OF PATENT APPLICATIONS SERVICES: $1,675,791
- FULL CLASSIFICATION SERVICES, CLIN 3003 DOCUMENT RECLASSIFICATION: $1,379,904
- WEB OF SCIENCE ACCESS THROUGH DECEMBER 2024: $626,694
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLVT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.