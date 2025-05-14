Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $292.9M position in $CLVT stock

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $292.9M position in $CLVT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLVT.

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023

JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492

$CLVT Government Contracts

We have seen $15,219,934 of award payments to $CLVT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

