Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $220.6M position in $LPLA stock

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $220.6M position in $LPLA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LPLA.
$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 410 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 981,006 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,308,269
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 971,814 shares (+1453.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,919,231
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 851,115 shares (+786.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,433,761
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 674,227 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,566,620
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP added 613,555 shares (+238.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,718,382
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 522,032 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,448,668
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 519,462 shares (-48.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,609,537
$LPLA Insider Trading Activity
$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676.
- MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526
- RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265
- MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435
- ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 385 shares for an estimated $126,191.
$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
$LPLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
