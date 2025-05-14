Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC opened a $172.5M position in $WTW stock

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has opened a new $172.5M position in $WTW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WTW.
$WTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 849,358 shares (+6286.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,052,899
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 675,278 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,524,080
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 514,178 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,766,455
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 510,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,545,441
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 480,579 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,536,565
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 456,884 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,403,947
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 391,618 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,347,303
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WTW Insider Trading Activity
$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL AARON HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,091,315.
- JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404
- ALEXIS FABER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $81,333
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WTW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 04/07, 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WTW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTW forecast page.
$WTW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024
- Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTW ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.