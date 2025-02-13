Fund Update: Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added 2,473,395 shares of AVANTOR ($AVTR) to their portfolio

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC has added 2,473,395 shares of $AVTR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVTR.

AVANTOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of AVANTOR stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AVANTOR Insider Trading Activity

AVANTOR insiders have traded $AVTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN W ECK (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,525 shares for an estimated $88,336

AVANTOR Government Contracts

We have seen $104,828 of award payments to $AVTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AVANTOR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

