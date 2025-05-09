Stocks

Fund Update: CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI opened a $9.2M position in $TLT stock

May 09, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI has opened a new $9.2M position in $TLT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TLT.

$TLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 591 institutional investors add shares of $TLT stock to their portfolio, and 695 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

