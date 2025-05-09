Fund Update: CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI opened a $8.3M position in $BKR stock

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI has opened a new $8.3M position in $BKR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKR.
$BKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 510 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,576,392 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,843,599
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 4,296,179 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,229,262
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,713,301 shares (+2585.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,199,578
- FIL LTD removed 3,472,273 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,432,638
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 3,193,089 shares (+2527.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,980,510
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,885,563 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,820,493
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,656,808 shares (+82.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,766,711
$BKR Insider Trading Activity
$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600
- MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190.
- JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679.
$BKR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.
$BKR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
$BKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025
- Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
