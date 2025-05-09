Fund Update: CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI opened a $8.3M position in $BKR stock

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI has opened a new $8.3M position in $BKR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKR.

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 510 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600

MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190 .

. JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BKR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKR forecast page.

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.