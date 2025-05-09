Fund Update: CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI Just Disclosed New Holdings

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

An addition of 119,121 shares of $MA (~ $65,292,603) . This was an increase of ~879% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~879% over their previous position. A decrease of -270,154 shares of $AAPL (~ $60,009,308 ). This was a decrease of ~30% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~30% from their previous position. A decrease of -63,729 shares of $AXP (~ $17,146,287 ). This was a decrease of ~74% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~74% from their previous position. An addition of 31,779 shares of $VOO (~ $16,331,546) . This was an increase of ~5% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~5% over their previous position. A decrease of -85,046 shares of $AMZN (~ $16,180,852 ). This was a decrease of ~19% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~19% from their previous position. An addition of 268,957 shares of $VGSH (~$15,785,086). This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

