Fund Update: CITIGROUP INC added 773,153 shares of $KBWB to their portfolio

CITIGROUP INC has added 773,153 shares of $KBWB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KBWB.
$KBWB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $KBWB stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD added 2,672,000 shares (+961.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,615,199
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 2,670,000 shares (+1780000.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,484,499
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,389,393 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,432,323
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,006,078 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,747,197
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. added 620,000 shares (+129166.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,517,000
- FIDUCIARY TRUST CO added 462,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,113,220
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
