Fund Update: CITIGROUP INC added 5,317,017 shares of JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES ($JHX) to their portfolio

CITIGROUP INC has added 5,317,017 shares of $JHX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JHX.

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JHX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.175.

Here are some recent targets:

Shaurya Visen from Raymond James set a target price of $27.35 on 03/27/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

