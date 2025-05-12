Fund Update: CITIGROUP INC added 2,330,898 shares of ACADIA HEALTHCARE ($ACHC) to their portfolio

CITIGROUP INC has added 2,330,898 shares of $ACHC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ACHC.
ACADIA HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of ACADIA HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,701,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,758,408
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,330,898 shares (+5144.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,672,827
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,310,398 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,607,280
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,255,059 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,413,089
- MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP added 1,925,327 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,339,215
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,475,166 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,727,033
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,362,008 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,003,617
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
