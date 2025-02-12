Fund Update: CITIGROUP INC added 1,543,838 shares of BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING ($BTDR) to their portfolio

CITIGROUP INC has added 1,543,838 shares of $BTDR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BTDR.
BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,010,000
- TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD added 2,237,248 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,481,164
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,543,838 shares (+89187.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,454,969
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,344,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,124,696
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 1,297,965 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,163,065
- NISHKAMA CAPITAL, LLC removed 897,011 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,023,596
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 822,441 shares (+171.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,439,713
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
