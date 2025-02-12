Fund Update: CITIGROUP INC added 1,284,105 shares of $ZIM to their portfolio

CITIGROUP INC has added 1,284,105 shares of $ZIM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZIM.
$ZIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $ZIM stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,003,447 shares (+280.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,484,007
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,210,913 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,732,027
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,409,062 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,156,530
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,355,119 shares (+318.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,772,353
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,284,105 shares (+4735.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,569,734
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,181,651 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,321,164
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,043,367 shares (+861.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,772,797
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
