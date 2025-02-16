Fund Update: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC opened a $130.2M position in $PHM stock

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC has opened a new $130.2M position in $PHM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PHM.

$PHM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 423 institutional investors add shares of $PHM stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PHM Insider Trading Activity

$PHM insiders have traded $PHM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT OSHAUGHNESSY (Exec. VP & CFO) sold 71,007 shares for an estimated $9,573,738

THOMAS J FOLLIARD sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $2,491,684

TODD N SHELDON (EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y) sold 15,191 shares for an estimated $1,617,841

BRIEN P. O'MEARA (Vice President & Controller) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $372,385

BRIAN P ANDERSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $266,122

LILA SNYDER sold 1,528 shares for an estimated $190,033

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.