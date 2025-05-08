Fund Update: CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO added 41,000 shares of LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV ($LYB) to their portfolio

CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO has added 41,000 shares of $LYB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LYB.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Insider Trading Activity

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SEAN HANLEY has made 2 purchases buying 7,250 shares for an estimated $469,731 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Fermium Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYB forecast page.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LYB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Fermium Research set a target price of $70.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global set a target price of $67.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 11/11/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYB ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.