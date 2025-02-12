Fund Update: CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO added 290,000 shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL ($MDLZ) to their portfolio

CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO has added 290,000 shares of $MDLZ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDLZ.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 1,070 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 12,447,264 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $743,475,078
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,433,869 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $547,653,129
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 6,632,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,147,219
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,896,871 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $360,752,486
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 3,569,058 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $262,932,502
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. removed 3,428,539 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,786,634
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 3,282,937 shares (+2560.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,089,827
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
