Fund Update: CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP opened a $12.6M position in $OC stock

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP has opened a new $12.6M position in $OC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OC.

$OC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $OC stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OC Insider Trading Activity

$OC insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265

TODD W FISTER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,869 shares for an estimated $1,776,420

JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,196 shares for an estimated $970,013 .

. GINA A. BEREDO (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $573,406

CHRISTOPHER O BALL (President, Doors) sold 2,113 shares for an estimated $349,616

MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947

W HOWARD MORRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $82,736.

$OC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

$OC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $217.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $224.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

