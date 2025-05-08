Fund Update: CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP opened a $12.6M position in $OC stock

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP has opened a new $12.6M position in $OC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OC.
$OC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $OC stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,094,379 shares (+1056.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,394,631
- INVESCO LTD. removed 625,543 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,542,483
- PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 564,639 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,169,314
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 425,369 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,448,848
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 414,770 shares (+41.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,643,626
- NORGES BANK added 390,697 shares (+46.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,543,513
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 362,619 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,761,268
$OC Insider Trading Activity
$OC insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265
- TODD W FISTER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,869 shares for an estimated $1,776,420
- JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,196 shares for an estimated $970,013.
- GINA A. BEREDO (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $573,406
- CHRISTOPHER O BALL (President, Doors) sold 2,113 shares for an estimated $349,616
- MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947
- W HOWARD MORRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $82,736.
$OC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024
$OC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $217.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $224.0 on 01/10/2025
- Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
