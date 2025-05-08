Stocks
Fund Update: CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP opened a $12.6M position in $OC stock

May 08, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP has opened a new $12.6M position in $OC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OC.

$OC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $OC stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OC Insider Trading Activity

$OC insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265
  • TODD W FISTER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,869 shares for an estimated $1,776,420
  • JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,196 shares for an estimated $970,013.
  • GINA A. BEREDO (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $573,406
  • CHRISTOPHER O BALL (President, Doors) sold 2,113 shares for an estimated $349,616
  • MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947
  • W HOWARD MORRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $82,736.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OC forecast page.

$OC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $217.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $224.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $OC ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

