Fund Update: CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP added 107,500 shares of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ($MCHP) to their portfolio

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP has added 107,500 shares of $MCHP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MCHP.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts

We have seen $3,196,946 of award payments to $MCHP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Weston Twigg from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 12/03/2024

