Fund Update: CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP added 107,500 shares of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ($MCHP) to their portfolio

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP has added 107,500 shares of $MCHP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MCHP.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 7,011,987 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,450,290
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,237,515 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,371,485
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,908,661 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,628,279
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,880,202 shares (+149.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,879,584
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,661,441 shares (+2544.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,333,641
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,098,764 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,064,115
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 3,912,895 shares (+273.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,404,528
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts
We have seen $3,196,946 of award payments to $MCHP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 76001-204: $1,296,112
- 8510594481!RELAY,ELECTROMAGNET: $385,605
- HIGH PERFORMANCE CESIUM CLOCKS AND ANCILLARY PARTS. THIS PROCUREMENT INVOLVES 15 UNIQUE COMPONENTS ESSENTI...: $332,806
- FMS CASE: NE-B-YAT THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUIREMENT IS TO PROCURE FOR RADIO AND COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT TO ...: $214,896
- ONE (1) INTEGRATED SYSTEM FOR RECEIVING GPS TIMING SATELLITE SIGNALS, DISCIPLINING MULTIPLE INTERNAL OSCILL...: $131,991
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCHP forecast page.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025
- Weston Twigg from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 12/03/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
