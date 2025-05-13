Fund Update: CIBC Asset Management Inc added 75,420 shares of CHURCH & DWIGHT ($CHD) to their portfolio

CIBC Asset Management Inc has added 75,420 shares of $CHD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CHD.
CHURCH & DWIGHT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of CHURCH & DWIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 498 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,000,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,784,867
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 993,670 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,393,130
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 750,575 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,630,801
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 717,399 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,978,455
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 688,863 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,836,927
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 637,447 shares (+73.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,747,075
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 587,188 shares (+89.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,643,526
CHURCH & DWIGHT Insider Trading Activity
CHURCH & DWIGHT insiders have traded $CHD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAYNADIER PATRICK D DE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,630 shares for an estimated $11,384,083.
- RICK SPANN (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 39,520 shares for an estimated $4,426,240
- BRADLEY C IRWIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,202 shares for an estimated $1,418,415.
- PENRY W PRICE sold 14,660 shares for an estimated $1,365,285
- RENE HEMSEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,060 shares for an estimated $1,216,392.
- RAVICHANDRA KRISHNAMURTY SALIGRAM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,061,100
- JOSEPH JAMES LONGO (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 7,780 shares for an estimated $874,789
- MICHAEL READ (EVP, International) has made 4 purchases buying 4,900 shares for an estimated $479,184 and 0 sales.
- MATTHEW FARRELL (President and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $4
CHURCH & DWIGHT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/13.
CHURCH & DWIGHT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
