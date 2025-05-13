Fund Update: CIBC Asset Management Inc added 446,086 shares of KINDER MORGAN ($KMI) to their portfolio

CIBC Asset Management Inc has added 446,086 shares of $KMI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KMI.

KINDER MORGAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 761 institutional investors add shares of KINDER MORGAN stock to their portfolio, and 722 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KINDER MORGAN Insider Trading Activity

KINDER MORGAN insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800 .

. THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 108,000 shares for an estimated $2,985,625 .

. JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952

KINDER MORGAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/29.

on 04/29. REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

KINDER MORGAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

