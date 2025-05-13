Fund Update: CIBC Asset Management Inc added 37,926 shares of BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTNS ($BR) to their portfolio

CIBC Asset Management Inc has added 37,926 shares of $BR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BR.

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 498 institutional investors add shares of BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTNS stock to their portfolio, and 472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTNS Insider Trading Activity

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTNS insiders have traded $BR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY C GOKEY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,680 shares for an estimated $25,464,508 .

. CHRISTOPHER JOHN PERRY (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,357 shares for an estimated $5,259,034 .

. THOMAS P CAREY (Corporate VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,710 shares for an estimated $3,618,372 .

. ROBERT N DUELKS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,890 shares for an estimated $2,108,668 .

. LAURA MATLIN (CVP, Deputy GC and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,324 shares for an estimated $1,674,506 .

. BRETT KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,442 shares for an estimated $1,308,257 .

. HOPE M. JARKOWSKI (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,068 shares for an estimated $251,220

RICHARD JOHN STINGI (Corporate VP and CHRO) sold 800 shares for an estimated $187,848

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

