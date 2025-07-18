Fund Update: CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp opened a $454.5M position in $VGT stock

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp has opened a new $454.5M position in $VGT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGT.
$VGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 712 institutional investors add shares of $VGT stock to their portfolio, and 658 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,230,876 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $667,602,524
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 1,166,031 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $773,405,041
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 685,276 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $454,529,865
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 359,822 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,160,256
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 324,166 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,821,155
- SRB CORP removed 272,826 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,975,365
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 216,011 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $143,275,776
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
