Fund Update: CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp opened a $220.3M position in $MTUM stock

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp has opened a new $220.3M position in $MTUM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MTUM.
$MTUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $MTUM stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,200,049 shares (+341.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $444,695,904
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,062,995 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,863,179
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 916,637 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $220,286,203
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 848,602 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,527,922
- ORGEL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 659,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $158,558,569
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 512,679 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,627,806
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 468,221 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,641,510
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
