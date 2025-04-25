Fund Update: CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp opened a $173.3M position in $IUSV stock

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp has opened a new $173.3M position in $IUSV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IUSV.
$IUSV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $IUSV stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 6,014,153 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $556,850,426
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC removed 2,243,131 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,018,559
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 1,877,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,252,417
- MORGAN STANLEY added 619,482 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,357,838
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 606,410 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,965,578
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 499,019 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,204,169
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 490,000 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,369,100
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.