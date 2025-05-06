Fund Update: CHOREO, LLC added 46,295 shares of $MDY to their portfolio

CHOREO, LLC has added 46,295 shares of $MDY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDY.
$MDY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $MDY stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 573,881 shares (+8245.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,871,139
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 527,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,168,660
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 376,548 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,880,827
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 273,864 shares (+225.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,987,457
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 269,180 shares (+246.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,319,544
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 241,067 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,306,941
- BW GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. added 221,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,105,012
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
