Fund Update: CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $282.9M position in $HEZU stock

CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $282.9M position in $HEZU, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HEZU.
$HEZU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $HEZU stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 7,259,426 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,899,831
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 523,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,384,388
- PERMANENS CAPITAL L.P. removed 490,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,572,459
- INSIGHT WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC added 343,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,390,715
- MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 141,577 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,517,255
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 116,235 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,529,677
- CONNECTICUT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 104,193 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,734,277
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HEZU ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.