Fund Update: CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $110.3M position in $DPZ stock

CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $110.3M position in $DPZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DPZ.

$DPZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of $DPZ stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DPZ Insider Trading Activity

$DPZ insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,262 shares for an estimated $3,673,106 .

. ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,954,751 .

. DIANA F CANTOR sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,366,593

KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922 .

. REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $587,017 .

. CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,131 shares for an estimated $494,367 .

. ANDY BALLARD sold 413 shares for an estimated $199,651

JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 385 shares for an estimated $186,644

$DPZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DPZ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

$DPZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DPZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DPZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $532.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $530.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $535.0 on 04/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

