Fund Update: Ceredex Value Advisors LLC opened a $53.2M position in $UNH stock

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC has opened a new $53.2M position in $UNH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,470 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,769 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575

ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987

$UNH Government Contracts

We have seen $24,433,187,969 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

