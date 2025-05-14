Fund Update: Ceredex Value Advisors LLC opened a $50.7M position in $AEE stock

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC has opened a new $50.7M position in $AEE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AEE.

$AEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 406 institutional investors add shares of $AEE stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AEE Insider Trading Activity

$AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN J LYONS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,833 shares for an estimated $1,539,517

MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,232,985 .

. CHONDA J NWAMU (Executive Vice President) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $557,535

SHAWN E SCHUKAR sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $492,275

CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901

MARK C LINDGREN sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $194,087

RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067

THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530

$AEE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,218,099 of award payments to $AEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$AEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

$AEE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sophie Karp from KeyBanc set a target price of $103.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $102.0 on 03/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

