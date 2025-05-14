Fund Update: Ceredex Value Advisors LLC opened a $50.7M position in $AEE stock

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC has opened a new $50.7M position in $AEE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AEE.
$AEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 406 institutional investors add shares of $AEE stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,022,707 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $403,879,782
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,927,174 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,788,290
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,668,398 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,507,159
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,355,848 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,127,139
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,266,051 shares (+116.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,855,786
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 979,928 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,384,771
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 926,126 shares (+76.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,554,871
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AEE Insider Trading Activity
$AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN J LYONS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,833 shares for an estimated $1,539,517
- MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,232,985.
- CHONDA J NWAMU (Executive Vice President) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $557,535
- SHAWN E SCHUKAR sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $492,275
- CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901
- MARK C LINDGREN sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $194,087
- RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067
- THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AEE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,218,099 of award payments to $AEE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS: $500,000
- AMEREN GAS/ELECTRIC 1ST QTR FY25: $158,901
- AMEREN GAS/ELECTRIC 2ND QTR FY25: $113,308
- ELECTRIC RIDER 1ST QTR FY 25. RP #25-0029.: $62,405
- AMEREN GAS/ELECTRIC QTR 3 FY2024: $54,271
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$AEE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AEE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$AEE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AEE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AEE forecast page.
$AEE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sophie Karp from KeyBanc set a target price of $103.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $102.0 on 03/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AEE ticker page for more data.
