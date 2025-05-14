Fund Update: Ceredex Value Advisors LLC opened a $38.1M position in $LEN stock

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC has opened a new $38.1M position in $LEN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LEN.
$LEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of $LEN stock to their portfolio, and 617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,063,474 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,625,545
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 2,856,426 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,860,576
- FMR LLC removed 2,605,393 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $299,047,008
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,719,898 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,409,892
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,599,018 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,535,286
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,486,390 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,607,844
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,471,138 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,857,219
$LEN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LEN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 02/24.
$LEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
