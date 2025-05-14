Fund Update: Ceredex Value Advisors LLC opened a $38.1M position in $LEN stock

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC has opened a new $38.1M position in $LEN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LEN.

$LEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of $LEN stock to their portfolio, and 617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LEN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $LEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 02/24.

$LEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

