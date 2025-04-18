Fund Update: CENTRAL TRUST Co added 98,309 shares of $SMMD to their portfolio

CENTRAL TRUST Co has added 98,309 shares of $SMMD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SMMD.
$SMMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $SMMD stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 1,417,261 shares (+427.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,373,748
- COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 558,372 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,969,296
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 225,718 shares (+48.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,348,824
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 223,880 shares (+41.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,223,840
- KESTRA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 219,514 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,926,952
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 202,985 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,694,681
- FMR LLC added 155,222 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,555,096
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMMD ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.