Fund Update: CENTRAL TRUST Co added 70,795 shares of $PPLT to their portfolio

CENTRAL TRUST Co has added 70,795 shares of $PPLT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PPLT.
$PPLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $PPLT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. added 125,000 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,381,250
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 102,390 shares (+1114.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,503,489
- CENTRAL TRUST CO added 70,795 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,468,539
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 68,582 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,266,337
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 53,824 shares (+111.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,470,083
- SENDER CO & PARTNERS, INC. added 49,484 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,109,646
- TREK FINANCIAL, LLC added 49,298 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,094,198
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
