Fund Update: CENTRAL TRUST Co added 124,569 shares of $JMUB to their portfolio

CENTRAL TRUST Co has added 124,569 shares of $JMUB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JMUB.
$JMUB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $JMUB stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILARD, INC. added 735,933 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,907,039
- TIAA TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION added 682,905 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,247,685
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 595,710 shares (+147.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,874,856
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 592,590 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,718,388
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 561,166 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,058,300
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 355,533 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,829,979
- 1900 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 298,677 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,933,850
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
