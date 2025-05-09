Fund Update: CCLA Investment Management opened a $90.2M position in $TJX stock

CCLA Investment Management has opened a new $90.2M position in $TJX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TJX.

$TJX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,103 institutional investors add shares of $TJX stock to their portfolio, and 975 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TJX Insider Trading Activity

$TJX insiders have traded $TJX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNIE HERRMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 68,110 shares for an estimated $8,252,906 .

. ALAN M BENNETT sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $988,254

AMY B LANE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $126,925

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TJX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TJX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TJX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TJX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TJX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TJX forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TJX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.