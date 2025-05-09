Fund Update: CCLA Investment Management opened a $90.2M position in $TJX stock

CCLA Investment Management has opened a new $90.2M position in $TJX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TJX.
$TJX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,103 institutional investors add shares of $TJX stock to their portfolio, and 975 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,221,597 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $751,631,133
- FMR LLC removed 4,582,779 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $553,645,530
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,188,227 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,169,703
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,871,443 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,899,028
- AMUNDI removed 2,694,833 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,562,774
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,266,415 shares (+689.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,805,596
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,988,631 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,215,255
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TJX Insider Trading Activity
$TJX insiders have traded $TJX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNIE HERRMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 68,110 shares for an estimated $8,252,906.
- ALAN M BENNETT sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $988,254
- AMY B LANE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $126,925
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TJX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TJX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TJX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TJX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TJX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TJX forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TJX ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.