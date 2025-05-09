Fund Update: CCLA Investment Management added 1,128,986 shares of BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. ($BXSL) to their portfolio

CCLA Investment Management has added 1,128,986 shares of $BXSL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BXSL.
BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 10,715,270 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,746,137
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,035,623 shares (+57.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,770,979
- CCLA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT added 1,128,986 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,533,986
- PROGENY 3, INC. added 753,483 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,345,035
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 741,285 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,950,918
- UBS GROUP AG added 473,779 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,307,799
- MORGAN STANLEY added 460,248 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,870,612
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BXSL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND., check out Quiver Quantitative's $BXSL forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BXSL ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.