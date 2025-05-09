Fund Update: CCLA Investment Management added 1,128,986 shares of BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. ($BXSL) to their portfolio

CCLA Investment Management has added 1,128,986 shares of $BXSL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BXSL.

BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKSTONE SECURED LENDING FUND. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BXSL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

