Fund Update: Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added 28,269 shares of GOOGLE ($GOOGL) to their portfolio

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC has added 28,269 shares of $GOOGL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOGL.
GOOGLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,238 institutional investors add shares of GOOGLE stock to their portfolio, and 2,062 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 22,100,902 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,183,700,748
- NORGES BANK added 21,327,831 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,037,358,408
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,481,148 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,984,081,316
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 10,135,430 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,918,636,899
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 10,037,685 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,900,133,770
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,810,827 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,857,189,551
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 9,793,221 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,853,856,735
GOOGLE Insider Trading Activity
GOOGLE insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992.
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $18,194,003.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299.
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,816 shares for an estimated $3,481,412.
- RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778.
- JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $912,638.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $176,306.
GOOGLE Government Contracts
We have seen $6,203,473 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STRATUS POOL 1 CLOUD SERVICE BOA TO FOR GOOGLE CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDER CORE SERVICES: $6,189,593
- PR12901727_GOOGLE MIGRATION: $13,880
GOOGLE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
GOOGLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
GOOGLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
